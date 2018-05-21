Cirque du Soleil’s first on-ice production coming to Scope Arena

NORFOLK, Va. – So cool!

Cirque du Soleil’s “CRYSTAL” will perform at the Scope Arena for six shows from Thursday, November 29-Sunday, December 2. It is the company’s 42nd original production and first-ever on-ice production.

In “CRYSTAL,” spectators are invited to suspend reality as they follow the titular character on a tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.

Gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics both on ice and in the air. Synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating are all featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand-to-hand.

Tickets for “CRYSTAL” will be available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Tuesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. Click here to join.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets at the Scope Arena box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Show schedule:

Thursday, November 29 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 30 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 1 – 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 2 – 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

