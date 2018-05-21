A woman was attacked while using an ATM in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A woman was attacked while using an ATM, according to Hampton Police.

Police want your help finding the robbery suspect.

It happened just after midnight on May 20 at the Advantage Credit Union in the 5000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

They said a suspect approached her with a gun, hit her with it, then demanded her stuff, according to police. The suspect took off with her purse, bank card, cash and keys before taking off towards the city of Newport News.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6″-5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds and 25-30 years old. He was last observed wearing a black shirt, blue bandana that was concealing his face, and black pants.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00.