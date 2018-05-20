Sales and use tax to increase in Historic Triangle region

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A one percent sales and use tax increase will go into effect in Williamsburg, James City County and York County starting July 1.

The increase was passed by the 2018 Virginia General Assembly and applies to most sales made in the Historic Triangle region, with the exception of food purchased for human consumption.

“We want to ensure businesses located or reporting sales in the Historic Triangle area stay informed,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We are sending letters out this week to those affected by this change, detailing the requirements related to the new sales and use tax.”

The sales tax revenues will be equally divided between the newly created Historic Triangle Marketing Fund and the localities in which the tax was collected. The marketing fund will be used to promote and advertise the Historic Triangle as a tourism destination.