Norfolk’s 42nd annual Harborfest returns to Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. – Harborfest, the largest and longest-running maritime festival in the nation, has returned for its 2018 season.

The festival will be held from June 8 to June 10 in Town Point Park on the Elizabeth River to Ocean View Beach Park on the Chesapeake Bay.

There will be activities on land and sea, including tall ships and the Parade of Sail, food and drinks, work boat races, live performances and one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast.

Harborfest kicks off Friday with the Parade of Sail at noon. It will also start at noon Saturday and the big firework show will happen at 9:30 p.m., with the night wrapping up at 11 p.m.

Sunday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.