SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left one man airlifted with life threatening injuries.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Carolina Road around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was airlifted by Nightingale after initially being treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

There is no further information at this moment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

