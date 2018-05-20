Former high school teacher arrested for ‘lewd or lascivious’ act with student

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A former Covington High School teacher has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student.

Thirty-six-year-old Kelly Lynn Burbach was arrested this afternoon without incident, according to the Covington Police Department.

Burbach befriended a student and, on at least one occasion, drove the student away from the school to commit a “lewd or lascivious act,” according to the CPD.

She has been charged with violating an ordinance prohibiting sexual contact between an educator and a student.