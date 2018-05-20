Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue worked to put out a trailer fire Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire started around 5 p.m., on Dog Town Road in the Wicomico section of the county, and was out by around 6 p.m.

The trailer suffered significant damage, to a point in-which it was destroyed.

Officials are still investigating how the fire started, and did not say how many were displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported.