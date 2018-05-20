Ariya Jutanugarn prevails in two-hole playoff to win Kingsmill Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Familiarity matters. When it comes to Kingsmill’s famed River Course, Ariya Jutanugarn is very familiar.

After posting a final round of five-under to climb up to the top of the leaderboard at 14-under. Jutanugarn then fended off Nasa Hataoka on the second hole of a playoff to win the championship.

Last year’s runner-up In Gee Chun also made the playoff, but was eliminated on the first hole.

It’s the second win at Kingsmill in the past three years for Jutanugarn, who is the world’s sixth-ranked player. It’s also her first win of the LPGA Tour season, and seventh career victory. She now has eight top-10 finishes in 2018.

Jutanugarn joins Cristie Kerr as the only golfers to win multiple Kingsmill Championships.