Virginia Beach hosts Firefighter Combat Challenge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach’s Mount Trashmore Park hosted what has been coined the “Toughest Two Minutes in Sports,” by its organizers on Saturday.

The park hosted the Firefighters Combat Challenge from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., which had about a hundred fighter throughout Hampton Roads participate in the event.

Presented by STIHL Inc., the physically grueling and demanding course required firefighters to complete a variety of challenges that confront them on the job, according to event officials.

Climbing a five-story tower with a bundle of hose line, dragging a 175-pound dummy the length of the course and completing similar challenges that simulate the rigors of firefighters were a few of the main events.

Competitors with the best times will now move on to compete in the World Challenge scheduled to be held in Sacramento, CA in October. That event will be covered live by ESPN.

The Firefighter Combat Challenge was founded by Dr. Paul Davis who was one of the physicians that helped devise a standard method for measuring physical fitness requirements for firefighters.