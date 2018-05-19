Portsmouth mothers taking action to end gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, VA. – Five mothers shared how they’ve lost their child to gun violence in the city Saturday afternoon.

The event was hosted by A Mother’s Cry, Stop the Violence 757 and Hampton Roads Mothers Against Senseless Killings at Glam Kids Studio off Victory Boulevard.

Each mother grieved with one another and let each other know that they’re not alone.

“Your life will never be the same again,” said a mom. “You know it’s like my life is not the same.”

The women relived the day when their child was shot and killed by sharing what happened through tears.

Some of the tragedies happened years ago, but some mothers said it felt like it happened just yesterday.

“I remember standing there for 12 minutes begging her to breathe on her own,” another mother stated. “He wouldn’t breathe. She didn’t breathe. My baby was gone.”

They’ve also shared what they’ve endured since the passing of their loved one, including the frustrations trying to get justice.

“I tried to get information from the detectives who’s working on his case it took my years. I would go, I would call and they would never return my phone calls.”

The group of mothers said they hope to make a difference in the community one day at a time, despite what they’ve each have gone through.