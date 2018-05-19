Police investigating shooting at Franklin apartment complex

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning at Dorchester Square Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartment complex around 4 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

According to police, the ex-boyfriend of a woman living in the “J” section of the apartments kicked in the door to her apartment, assaulted and strangled her, then started to assault her young children.

The woman called the father of her two children, who came to pick them up. The ex-boyfriend and the father went outside, where multiple gunshots were fired.

Evidence at the scene shows that there was more than one shooter. Apartment buildings in the “J” and “L” section of the complex were hit by bullets, but there were no reported injuries to other residents.

One victim, a 30-year-old Southampton County man, was grazed by a bullet on his shoulder. He was treated and released from Southampton Memorial Hospital. The shooting victim was uncooperative with police.