Norfolk Taco Festival coming to Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Taco Festival is coming to the Waterside District on Saturday, July 14.

Over 75 varieties of tacos will be available, for just $3 each! Inside the festival, there will be over 30 of Virginia’s best restaurants, food trucks and carts serving up tacos and related foods like churritos, nachos and more.

There will also be a frozen and traditional margarita bar, a giant tequila expo tent, eating contests, carnival games, live bands, a giant nacho bar and more.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. but VIP ticket holders will be able to get in an hour early.

General admission tickets are $9.99. VIP tickets are include a misted party tent with private bathrooms, five taco vouchers, five drink vouchers and a commemorative VIP gift bag. Children 10 and under get in free and do not need a ticket. All sales are final. Click here to buy tickets.

The festival is partnering with The Trauma Survivors Foundation.