Man and woman stabbed in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department arrested a man on Friday for stabbing two people multiple times.

Police received a call for a stabbing at the 200 block of Cobb Street around 4:30 p.m.

28-year-old Michael Reid Beasley was taken into custody at the scene of the crime.

An investigation revealed that a woman had stab wounds to her arms, hands, chest and abdomen. The second victim, a 61-year-old man, was stabbed in his buttocks. The suspect and the victims know each other and the cause of the stabbing is not known.

Michael Beasley was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, obstruction of justice, and giving false information to police.