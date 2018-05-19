Live now: The National EMS Memorial Service in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National EMS Memorial Foundation is paying tribute to fallen first responders on Saturday in Washington D.C. by holding a memorial service during the organizations Weekend of Honor.

The three day event includes a Memorial Bike Ride, which was Friday, and the Memorial Service on Saturday.

“The National EMS Weekend of Honor coincides with the beginning of National EMS Week, which will be May 20-26,” said Jana Williams, president of the National EMS Memorial Service. “Our nation’s capital area in Maryland is a fitting location for these annual memorial events that commemorate our country’s brave men and women in the field of emergency medical services.”

According to the National EMS Memorial Foundation, it was in August 2015 that they agreed to collaborate on a shared vision and strategic plan to honor EMS heroes who have died in the line of duty. The organization continues to move forward with efforts to establish a permanent National EMS Memorial in the greater Washington, D.C. area, an effort being led by the National EMS Memorial Foundation.

To find out more about the National EMS Memorial Foundation and what they do, click here.