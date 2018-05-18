Police in Yorktown look for Walmart larceny suspects

YORKTOWN, Va. – Deputies of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspect that committed a larceny at a Walmart in Yorktown on May 3.

According to officials, the robbery happened at the Walmart on 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway, and that the subjects and left in a Nisan Versa onto Victory Blvd., from the store parking lot.

Law enforcement did not say what was stolen by the suspects.

If you can identify either of these subjects please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please refer to report 1801826 when calling.