Navy frigate prototype to makes its inaugural trip to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Alpino, a FREMM Frigate, is coming to Norfolk for the first time, and its design may be used by the Navy for the next 40 years.

The Alpino’s design is the leading prototype that the Navy is contemplating from for its next frigate.

The Navy says that this ship has terrific visuals and impressive offensive capabilities.

Officials also said the version of it fired the cruise missiles that destroyed the Syrian chemical weapons facility about a month ago.

