Hampton Police arrest suspect in connection with multiple burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton have arrested a 32-year-old man for his part in six burglaries of local businesses from September 2017 to January 2018.

According to officials, Anton Mickell Jones has been charged with six counts of Burglary and six counts of Grand Larceny.

Jones allegedly burglarized the Fastenal in the 400 block of Aberdeen Road three times. He is also suspected of breaking into the Arc 3 Gases in the 1st block of Lockwood Drive, the Sherwin Williams in the 800 block of West Mercury Blvd. and the Air Gas in the 400 block of Rotary Street.

Police say that all the break-ins happened after normal business hours.

Newport News City Jail is where Jones is currently being held.