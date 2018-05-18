Fun foody crops and how to grow them locally with tips from Norfolk Botanical Garden on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - With our summer heat and humidity, it can be difficult, though not impossible, to grow traditional orchard crops like apples, pears, peaches, and cherries. Often to do it successfully requires regular spraying to control insects and diseases.

However, there are several crops that thrive in our climate, and are not prone to pests and diseases. Les Parks from the Norfolk Botanical Garden shows us how we can dig it.

Presented by

Norfolk Botanical Garden

757-441-5830

norfolkbotanicalgarden.org