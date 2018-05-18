Dimitrios Pagourtzis identified as Santa Fe High shooter, sources say

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is suspected of being the shooter at a Texas high school, federal law enforcement officials tell CNN. The information was confirmed to the Houston Chronicle by the Galveston County Sherriff’s Office.

CNN’s investigative team reports that Dimitrios Pagourtzis (pronounced: di-MI-tree-oas pag-OR-cheez) started attending Santa Fe High School in August 2015, according to his Facebook page.

Student Mateo Twilley said she knew Pagourtzis and that he wore a trench coat to school.

“I had my advisory class, which is after third period with him,” she told CNN. “He was really quiet and he wore like a trench coat almost every day.”

He played on the 2016 Sante Fe JV football team and appeared on the 2015-2016 boys freshman football team.

Officials have not released any information about motive.

Pagourtzis has a social media footprint that included an image of a custom T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “BORN TO KILL” posted on Facebook and several images of a black duster jacket with Nazi, communist, fascist and religious symbols.

In his Facebook bio he showed interest in joining the US Marine Corps claiming to be “starting in 2019.” The military branch said it had no record of Pagourtzis filling out paperwork at a recruiting station.

Ten people were killed and several others injured at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning, authorities said. An armed person walked into an art class at the school and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Pipe bombs and pressure cookers were found at the scene, according to a law enforcement official.

Investigators are searching a trailer nearby where it is believed explosive devices were assembled, according to a law enforcement source, who says a pressure cooker has been found.

Explosive devices are also found in surrounding areas.

Sources said a second person has been taken into custody but was not the shooter.