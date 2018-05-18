Chesapeake’s Lauren Coughlin is keeping it close to home at Kingsmill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Lauren Coughlin, the lone Hampton Roads native playing in the 14th edition of the Kingsmill Championship, has roots on the Rivers Course.

It's her second time playing in the tournament, but her first as a full-time professional. "I played here a few times as a junior golfer," said Coughlin. "I came and watched here when I was little too."

As a rookie without a sponsor, Coughlin is paying her way through the LPGA season, but this one, just a little ways up I-64, brings the game of golf full circle for her.

"It's really nice to have a home event and not have to travel all that far, and to have people come and watch, my close friends and family, it's really special."

Before going on to become an ACC Individual Champion at the University of Virginia, Coughlin dominated the junior ranks at Hickory High, winning two Virginia State Golf Association women's amateur titles.

After one round, Coughlin sits at even par.