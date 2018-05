Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake women's clinic is offering free health screenings to recognize National Women's Health Week.

Dr. Shaughanassee Williams of the HealthyHER Center for Women's Care is hosting a women's health fair Saturday, May 19 from 11am until 2pm.

The event will offer a variety of health screenings free of charge, including blood pressure, body mass index and STD testing. The fair will also feature dance fitness, information on mammograms and bone density screenings.