Hampton Roads, Va. – A little rainy weather is not stopping many events from taking place this weekend.

The Beer Festival in Norfolk, Greek Festival, Chesapeake Jubilee and Stockley Gardens are all happening this weekend.

“This is our 34th year and everybody knows people come out to Stockley Gardens,” said Director Elena Montelio said, “The show must go on. It’s going to be great. We have a bunch of great artists. You’ll find parking, if not, go take the shuttle from the Chrysler Museum and come down here enjoy the music starts we’re going to be here.”

She said they let artists come out early and set up. She said the grounds were not too wet on Friday and they only had to add a little bit of mulch.

Across town hundreds were gathering for the Greek Festival off Granby Street for music, food and Greek culture.

“We have the most delicious food. We have dancers. We have music and we have a lot of great people welcoming everyone who wants to come in and learn about our culture. We have church tours,” said long-time Greek Festival Organizer Linda Meares, “We want to introduce everyone to the Greek culture, to a Greek church and feed them well too.”

Meares said the entire event is covered with a massive tent so you don’t have to get wet.

According to the website for the Greek Festival: “The Greek Festival is an annual event held under one of Hampton Roads’ biggest tents on the grounds of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk, VA. The 2018 Greek Festival begins Thursday, May 17 and will run through Sunday, May 20. Bring your family and friends and have a ‘Greek-Time’.”

According to the Stockely Garden Website: “Building community takes art. Music. Food. Laughter. A willingness to work together. Most of all, it takes vision.

Since 1984, Hope House Foundation has been the vision behind the Stockley Gardens Arts Festival. Now, the free event is a community tradition proudly presented by Towne Bank, and drawing more than 50,000 visitors annually.

Twice a year, on the third full weekend in May and October, people flock to Stockley Gardens in Norfolk’s historic Ghent neighborhood to browse through jewelry, pottery, paintings, and other works of art by over 130 artists. The park is full of strollers, dogs and tantalizing smells. Music drifts from the stage. Friends stop to chat. Throughout the weekend, there is a feeling of hope.

The money raised during these events helps pay for housing, transportation, medical care, and more for people with developmental disabilities. But the events themselves benefit the entire community.”

According to the website: The 2018 Chesapeake Jubilee kicks off Thursday, May 17th at Chesapeake City Park. We are actively seeking sponsors, vendors, crafters and musical acts to fill the 2018 lineup. With 34 years under our belt, the Chesapeake Jubilee is more than a carnival, it’s a family tradition experienced by more than 35,000 patrons annually. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an amazing community event while gaining exposure for your brand, band, or business!

The Jubilee will again host the Chesapeake Kiwanis Club Shrimp Feast and the BBQ Cook-off Competition, sanctioned by the world famous Kansas City Barbeque Society.

As always, don’t miss our Annual Fireworks Extravaganza produced by the world famous Zambelli Fireworks!

In addition to great Music and Food, Amusements of America will be on site with thrilling rides and game. Bring the kids out for what is sure to be a memorable occasion.

According to the Beer Festival: “The Mid-Atlantic’s largest and longest running beer festival celebrates its 17th year with a diverse selection of more than 150 beers and ciders from Virginia and around the world, local food, and live music. Meet master brewers and join in the fun and games as you experience Virginia’s explosive beer scene at the beautiful downtown Norfolk waterfront in an event named “one of the Best Beer Festivals” by USA Today. The Virginia Beer Festival is produced in partnership with Virginia Arts Festival and Norfolk Festevents.”

