The CW Network announces new six-night primetime schedule for 2018-19

The CW’s New Super Sunday Nights Lead off With “Supergirl” Followed by the Magical New “Charmed”

Mondays Are Back-to-Back Action-Packed with “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Arrow”

“The Flash” Races Back to Tuesday Followed by the Electrifying New Hit “Black Lightning”

Wednesdays Have Small Town Secrets and Big City Lights with “Riverdale” and New Drama “All American”

The Winchesters Return Thursday in “Supernatural,” Along with New Series “Legacies,” which Continues the Thrilling Stories of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals”

“Dynasty” Returns Friday Followed by the Last Hilarious Chapter of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Award-Winning Comedy “Jane The Virgin” Returns in Midseason for its Final Season, Along With a New Season of “The 100” and the Final Season of “iZombie”

New Series “In The Dark” and “Roswell, New Mexico” to Debut in Midseason

NEW YORK (May 17, 2018) – The CW Network presents its 2018-19 primetime schedule to advertisers, affiliates, and press today, at the New York City Center in New York City, with the platinum-selling American rock band 30 Seconds to Mars opening the show with a performance of their new hit songs “Rescue Me” and “Walk on Water.” Expanding to a six-night, Sunday-Friday schedule this fall, The CW will have 12 hours of original scripted series across the week in primetime this fall, more than ABC, NBC or Fox.

“It is such an exciting time at The CW. We are thriving, innovating, and now we’re expanding, adding Sunday nights to our primetime lineup this fall. Starting in October, we will have 12 hours of original scripted series on our schedule – more than any other broadcast network besides CBS,” said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

“And we have five bold, brash new shows for 2018-19: in the fall, a new version of the beloved fan favorite series CHARMED; the inspiring drama ALL AMERICAN; and LEGACIES, set in the world of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’; and for midseason, the unique new drama IN THE DARK; and the epic romance ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO. The CW is bigger, and better than ever before, with more quality content and more ways for advertisers to connect with our valuable young audience, on every platform.”

The CW’s new Sunday night kicks off the week with a one-two punch of empowered and powerful women, with SUPERGIRL soaring over to a new night (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the magical all new CHARMED (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), with new faces as the Charmed Ones, but the same heart and humor as the beloved original.

Mondays are action-packed, as DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW returns (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by ARROW shooting over to a new night (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s highest-rated night remains the same next season, with THE FLASH back on Tuesday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the electrifying new hit BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Pop culture phenomenon RIVERDALE is back Wednesday 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT. And at 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT, new series ALL AMERICAN, based on the real life of NFL star Spencer Paysinger, tells the story of a high school football star from South Los Angeles, who is thrown into a new world of challenges and opportunities when he’s recruited by a coach (Taye Diggs) to play in Beverly Hills.

The Winchester boys are back for their 14th season of SUPERNATURAL Thursday 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT, followed by the new series LEGACIES (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Set in the world of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” it’s the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Friday nights Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) is back to stir up more trouble for the Carrington and Colby clans in DYNASTY (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the final season of the award-winning musical comedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW will launch its 2018-19 season in October, with premiere dates to be announced later. The season will once again kick off with the exclusive two-night telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL; air dates will be announced at a later date.

Following is The CW’s 2018-19 Primetime Schedule and accompanying details on all the programs. Artwork is available at www.cwtvpr.com.

THE CW’s 2018-19 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (New Series)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Night)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa Benoist). Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where she was raised by a foster family. Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman, in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex's life and Kara took to the sky to save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats. As Kara struggles to navigate her relationships and her burgeoning life as a reporter, her heart soars as she takes to the skies as Supergirl. Based on the characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERGIRL is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("The Flash," "Arrow"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Robert Rovner ("Private Practice," "Dallas") and Jessica Queller ("Gilmore Girls," "Gossip Girl," "Felicity").

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED

(@CW_Charmed #Charmed)

"Stronger together." That's what Marisol tells her daughters, firebrand social justice warrior Melanie "Mel" Vera, and her sister, fun-loving Maggie, about their family. Mel is a graduate student in the women's studies department her mother heads at Hilltowne University; Maggie is a freshman considering rushing a sorority (to Mel's amused dismay) and going "on" again with her on-again off-again boyfriend Brian. But then, a shocking tragedy shatters their world and threatens their sibling bond: Marisol dies in a horrifying accident. Or was it? Three months later, we find Mel unable to accept the official explanation of their mother's death, while Maggie accuses her of being morbidly obsessed. And then, another huge shock shows up at their front door: they have an older sister, brilliant geneticist Macy, whom their mother kept a secret all these years! Macy is new in town and doesn't know a soul (except for Galvin, the cute fellow scientist who's been showing her around). Macy is eager to connect with Mel and Maggie, but Mel can't handle another shock, and shuts her out. With the emotions of all three sisters running high, each of the girls suddenly exhibit impossible new abilities: Mel can freeze time, Maggie starts hearing others' thoughts, and Macy has telekinetic powers. But don't worry, there's a perfectly reasonable explanation…or so says Harry Greenwood (who as far as they know is the officious new chair of the women's studies department), when he gathers the three sisters together to reveal they're actually powerful witches, as was their mother. And he's not really a professor, he's their "Whitelighter," a witch's advisor and guide! Not only that, but Mel was right: their mother's death was no accident – she was murdered by unknown dark forces. It's a lot to take in, but ultimately the sisters accept their new destiny as The Charmed Ones…and their new duty to protect humankind from the demons that walk among us…one of whom killed their mother. With the Power of Three, they are stronger together… even if they have no idea what they're really up against. Starring Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Rupert Evans, Ser'Darius Blaine, Charlie Gillespie, and Ellen Tamaki . Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Jessica O'Toole ("Jane The Virgin"), Amy Rardin ("Jane The Virgin"), Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane The Virgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin") and Carter Covington ("Faking It").

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

(@TheCW_Legends #LegendsofTomorrow)

After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track. Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate (Nick Zano) as they set out to save the world – and their legacy. It's the familiar fun of the Legends time-travelling across historical events and encountering famous figures with an added shot of magical craziness! Based on the characters from DC, DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Phil Klemmer ("The Tomorrow People," "Chuck") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash").

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW

(@CW_Arrow #Arrow)

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) and meta-human Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, forcing him to redeem his name or risk losing everything. Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("The Flash," "Supergirl"), Beth Schwartz and Sarah Schechter ("The Flash," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow").

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

(@CW_TheFlash #TheFlash)

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry's life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After spending six months inside the Speed Force, Flash's two closest friends, his fiancé, and his adoptive father – Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Iris West (Candice Patton), and Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) – freed him. But in doing so, they opened up Central City to a new batch of villains called the bus-metas; a perilous outcome masterminded by an evil uber-genius known as The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). The team takes on The Thinker to protect the people of Central City, but winning this battle may come at a high price. Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "Supergirl"), Eric Wallace, Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Todd Helbing ("Black Sails").

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING

(@BlackLightning #BlackLightning)

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces. His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) is a medical student, part-time teacher and dedicated social activist. She is also the super hero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson's youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father's athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited super powers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson's ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She's also an accomplished medical researcher who is fast becoming an expert in metahuman medicine. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of the declined urban community that is the fictional city of Freeland, including corrupt officials and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100. Worse, Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III), an infamous gangster, plagues this city and increasingly, metahumans with superpowers will prey upon the city, too. Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson's surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar), as well as Jefferson's friend and neighbor, the committed and scrupulously honest Deputy Police Chief Henderson (Damon Gupton). Based on characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING was created for television by Salim Akil. The show comes from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil ("Being Mary Jane," "The Game," "Girlfriends") and Eric Wallace. Black Lightning was created for DC Comics by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE

(@CW_Riverdale #Riverdale)

The second season of RIVERDALE picked up moments after Season One's finale, with Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) shot by a mysterious assailant in a black hood—and his son Archie (KJ Apa) racing to save his father's life. No one was safe from The Black Hood's wrath…except for Betty (Lili Reinheart), whose speech at the town's Jubilee "inspired" the Black Hood and made her the object of his murderous obsession. All of our gang teamed up to stop the Black Hood, including Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), who also acclimated to a new school and endured a trial- by-fire to become a full-fledged member of his father's gang, the infamous Southside Serpents — even as FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) struggled to get back on the straight and narrow. As Archie and Betty wrestled with the "darkness" the Black Hood had revealed in them, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) agreed to help her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and mother Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) with the "family business," which pulled her and Archie into a dangerous world of mobsters and criminals. Even star-to-be Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) was drawn into the Lodge's political machinations. Meanwhile, Queen Bee Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) was locked in a power-struggle with her mother Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt), and found an unlikely ally in Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), a Southside Serpent, who had recently transferred to Riverdale High. Furthermore, Betty and Alice's (Madchen Amick) lives were turned upside- down when Betty's long-lost brother Chic (guest star Hart Denton) moved into the Cooper house. With tensions between the North and Southside at an all-time high—stoked by Hiram Lodge with the help of Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), and intensified with the Black Hood's unexpected re- emergence—a civil war seemed imminent. And, indeed, after a brief respite during which everyone came together to put on "CARRIE the Musical," directed by Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Season Two built to a riot that brought out the worst (and best) of Riverdale and its citizens, and culminated in the shocking arrest of one of our main characters. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Glee"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).

9:00-10:00 PM ALL AMERICAN

(@CWAllAmerican #AllAmerican)

Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High. Compton is the place he calls home. But when Beverly High School's football coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince Spencer it's an opportunity he has to seize. Now Spencer must navigate two worlds, the south side neighborhood that he knows and the affluent Beverly Hills world that has offered him an opportunity for something bigger. When Spencer is forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy's son, Jordan (the team's starting quarterback), is less than thrilled to be sharing his father's attention — or the team spotlight — with Spencer. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan's sister, Olivia, who is dealing with her own demons. He also quickly develops a crush on his classmate, Layla, something her boyfriend, Asher, quickly realizes — and so, he sets out to drive Spencer off the football team and out of Beverly Hills for good. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger. ALL AMERICAN stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook. ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers April Blair ("Reign"), Greg Berlanti ("The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("The Flash," "Riverdale") and Rob Hardy ("Power").

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

(@CW_SPN #Supernatural)

The harrowing journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its historic fourteenth season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have matched wits with monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell. But in the show's thirteenth season, the Winchesters were thrown into a terrifying alternative universe-an apocalyptic world where they were never born, all while training Jack, the son of

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES

(@CWLegacies #Legacies)

For the last decade, the iconic heroes and villains of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals have captivated audiences worldwide. They left an enduring legacy of love and family in their wake, which continues in LEGACIES, a thrilling new drama that tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. It’s here that Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson; Alaric Saltzman’s twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other young adults — including political scion MG and the mysterious Landon Kirby — come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be — or the villains they were born to be? As they fight to protect their secret, their town of Mystic Falls and eventually the world, they will have to rely on ancient folklore and tales to learn how to battle their far-reaching enemies. LEGACIES stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Aria Shaghasemi, with Matt Davis. LEGACIES is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Brett Matthews (“The Vampire Diaries”), Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars”) and Gina Girolamo (“The Originals”).

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

(@CW_Dynasty #Dynasty)

Off the first season’s shocking finale and fatal fire, the resilient Carringtons will rise from the ashes to redefine themselves after a major personal loss, as well as the sale of their family’s company. Determined to prove herself the savior of their empire, the cunning and charismatic Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) will attempt to rebrand her family’s dynasty, but a twenty-five year old in charge of liquid billions just might turn out to be a disastrous combination. Almost as disastrous as Fallon’s romances… She finds herself falling in love with a man whose family is wealthier and crazier than her own and of whom Blake (Grant Show) does not approve. Nor does Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan), who will find new ways to meddle in her daughter’s life as only a mother can. Meanwhile, the rivalry between the Colbys and Carringtons heats up, and the families embark on Atlanta’s most outrageous pissing contest, causing new Colbys to come out of the woodwork, namely Blake’s stepsister, the iconic Dominique Deveraux, and the arrival of Anders’ (Alan Dale) daughter threatens to shake things up when she unpacks her trunk-load of secrets about the Carrington family. Despite all of these rocky relationships, and even more surprise guests slated to rear their heads in Season Two, the Carringtons will once again prove that blood is thicker than oil, and that there’s nothing like the diamond-encrusted ties that bind. From CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl”), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl”), Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”), Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”) and Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”).

9:00-10:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

(@CW_CrazyXGF #CrazyExGirlfriend)

Yeah, so pleading guilty to a federal offense because you wanted to take responsibility for every sketchy thing you may have done in your whole entire life is… maybe not the best idea? Still, you have to admire Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) for wanting to deal with the repercussions of the very long string of decisions – good, bad and alarmingly questionable – that she’s made since she took flight from New York City and landed in West Covina three seasons ago. This year Rebecca is in some ways like a baby chick that’s about to tumble out of the nest and in other ways she’s that friend who is searching for enlightenment and kinda can’t stop yammering about it. As always, Rebecca’s actions have had unintended consequences for her West Covina friends — Nathaniel feels betrayed by her, Josh is taken aback by her, and Darryl is parenting her baby. Paula, Heather and Valencia remain staunchly by Rebecca’s side but they are busy finding their own identities (as a law student, regional manager and kickass party planner, respectively.) Will everyone be content to stay in the nest with Rebecca? Or will they start to transcend the sunbaked, boba-strewn purgatory that is West Covina? The answer to these and other questions lies in this season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as themes of redemption, recovery, responsibility, rebirth, renewal and reality and other words that begin with “R” will bring our ultimate “R”, Rebecca, to the satisfying end of this chapter of her life. From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, CRAZY EX- GIRLFRIEND is executive produced by Rachel Bloom, along with Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada”), Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” films), Erin Ehrlich (“Awkward”), Michael Hitchcock (“Glee”) and Sarah Caplan (“Ray Donovan”).

MIDSEASON

IN THE DARK

(@CWInTheDark #InTheDark)

Murphy is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twentysomething with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her understanding roommate, Jess, and more reluctantly also lives with her guide dog, Pretzel, whose presence she resents. Her parents, Hank and Joy, own a guide dog school, a venture they opened hoping it would give Murphy a job with some purpose, but so far it’s just another place where she sleeps off her hangovers, much to the particular chagrin of Joy and Felix, the school administrator tasked with attempting to keep the unprofitable school going. Murphy’s closest friend is a sweet teenager named Tyson. Tyson and Murphy became friends after he saved her from a violent mugging, and his kindness and intelligence are currently going to waste as he deals drugs on the street for his older cousin, Darnell. Then Murphy’s life comes crashing down when, while out for a walk with Pretzel, she stumbles upon what she’s sure is the lifeless body of Tyson in the alley outside her apartment. But when the police arrive, including a charming detective named Dean, there is no body to be found – and with Murphy not exactly sober, the police aren’t especially inclined to investigate. Murphy is devastated, and is only held back from spiraling downward even further by her resolve to learn what happened to Tyson. With the help of Jess – and Pretzel – Murphy is determined to find the truth, no matter the risk… even if it means she has to sober up a little. IN THE DARK stars Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Keston John, Kathleen York, Derek Webster and Morgan Krantz. IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with

Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Jon Collier (“Bones”), Ben Stiller (“Zoolander”), Jackie Cohn, Nicky Weinstock and Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”).

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

(@CWRoswellNM #Roswell)

More than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho left it all behind 10 years ago, after the death of her beloved older sister, Rosa. But with her father ailing, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with him. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly siblings, Isobel and Michael. As the two grow closer after a decade apart, Liz finds it difficult to keep the truth from her best friend, Maria De Luca, and her trusting high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti. Also hiding their extraterrestrial origins are Isobel and Michael, with Isobel not even revealing the truth to her husband, Noah, and Michael keeping his identity hidden beneath a bad-boy exterior of hard living and casual hookups. Meanwhile, a long-standing government conspiracy spearheaded by Master Sgt. Jesse Manes, along with the politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell, threatens to expose Max and his family, and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz…as well as their lives. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie (“The Originals”), Chris Hollier (“Once Upon A Time”), Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”), Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction”) and Kevin Kelly Brown (“Roswell”).

JANE THE VIRGIN

(@CWJaneTheVirgin #JaneTheVirgin)

Friends! Welcome back to Jane The Virgin… where surprises come at you fast and furious. This is a telenovela after all… Season Four saw our Jane (Gina Rodriguez) falling back in love with her baby-by-accidental-insemination-daddy, Rafael (Justin Baldoni). And she published her first book! Unfortunately, it didn’t exactly fly off the shelves, but Jane pushed on and had her biggest writing breakthrough yet, combining her grandmother’s story, her mother’s story, and her own into a multigenerational love story. And speaking of the Villaneuva women… our matriarch Alba (Ivonne Coll) had a huge year! She began dating again, became sexually liberated, became an American citizen (at last!), and got married! And Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) certainly had a big year as well. At first, she found herself struggling to adjust to life as a married woman. But she and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) worked through their issues. And then, just as Xo started to get her groove back, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After choosing to have a mastectomy, she started to go through chemo… which was tough. But she’s stayed strong, with her husband’s support… Which brings us to her husband, Rogelio. First, he had a baby (named “Baby”) with his ex-girlfriend Darci. And then he decided to become a stay-at-home Danny (Dad + Nanny = Danny). And that lasted a whole month! But alas, he found staying home with his baby Baby pretty difficult. And he couldn’t resist the siren call of the cameras when the network decided they wanted to remake “The Passions of Santos” for American TV. Can you blame him? That’s been his dream forever! Unfortunately, that remake came with strings; it had to costar his latest, fiercest nemesis, River Fields (guest star Brooke Shields). Which finally brings us to…Petra (Yael Grobglas), who was accused of murder! Again! But Petra denied it and hired a lawyer named Jane Ramos aka JR (guest star Rosario Dawson). And then, she and JR fell in love! And when Petra’s life was threatened, JR ran to her rescue, and wrestled the gun away from her would be attacker. But oh no! The gun went off! Leaving us with the classic cliffhanger – “Who did JR shoot”? And speaking of cliffhangers, remember when Jane walked into Rafael’s apartment and saw her dead husband Michael (Bret Dier) standing there? Well, I did say surprises come at you fast and furious around here… JANE THE VIRGIN is produced by CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Electus, with executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman (“Emily Owens, M.D.”), Ben Silverman (“The Biggest Loser”), Gary Pearl (“10.5: Apocalypse”) and Jorge Granier (“Que el Cielo Me Explique”).

IZOMBIE

(@CWiZombie #iZombie)

Olivia “Liv” Moore (Rose McIver) was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out…until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible. Based upon characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, and published by DC Entertainment’s Vertigo, iZOMBIE is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down,” “Cupid”), Diane Ruggiero- Wright (“Veronica Mars,” “The Ex List,” “That’s Life”), Danielle Stokdyk (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down,” “Cupid”) and Dan Etheridge (“The Carrie Diaries,” “Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”).

THE 100

(@CWThe100 #The100)

Over the last four seasons The 100 have fought to survive against unimaginable odds, only to see the world end for a second time. Season five begins six years later, with our heroes still separated: Bellamy’s (Bob Morley) team in space, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) on the ground, and hundreds trapped in the bunker below. But when a massive prison ship descends upon the last survivable place on earth, The 100 must come together to reclaim their home. As two armies converge on one valley, alliances will shift, friends will become foes, and the march to war threatens to destroy all that’s left of the human race. Can our heroes break the cycle, or is humanity doomed to repeat the past? In this epic battle for survival, one thing is certain: there are no good guys. Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries”).