Summer speed limits in effect on NC-12 in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has changed out season speed limit signs along NC-12 in Currituck and Dare counties.

Speed limits in Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Duck, Corolla, and Frisco have dropped from 45 mph to 35 mph to account for the increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the summer.

“This is the time of year when the population of the Outer Banks increases dramatically,” said NCDOT Division Engineer Jerry Jennings. “Motorists need to drive with caution, obey all posted speed limits and be especially mindful of vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic on the roadways.”

The seasonal speed limits will remain in effect until Sept. 15.