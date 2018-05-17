Students injured in bus crash on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police, Fire and EMS crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus and two cars on Independence Boulevard and Shelton Road.

The incident was reported at 7:48 a.m. and involved a Virginia Beach Public Schools bus and two sedans.

Seven students on the bus are complaining of injuries after the crash, according to Virginia Beach Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce.

An occupant of one of the sedans has facial injuries.

Southbound Independence Boulevard between Shelton Road and Shore Drive is closed at this time.

