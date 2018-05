× Quadriplegic man says Portsmouth home was broken into while asleep

PORTSMOUTH, VA. – Brandon McCadden, 33, tells News 3 his home was burglarized on April 14.

Cadden says the thieves stole $10,000 worth of music equipment, software, two televisions, cell phone, wallet and a pair of shoes from his bedroom while he was sleeping.

A Gofundme has been created to raise money to replace some of his stolen belongings.

A police report has been filed.

