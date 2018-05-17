Police respond to car crash with injuries at Virginia Beach Walmart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a car crash with injuries after receiving calls around noon of a motorist driving erratically at the Walmart on Phoenix Drive.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, a preliminary investigation has officials believing at the moment that the motorist is suffering from a medical emergency. It was reported that the operator of the car was hitting other cars.

Police say they are still investigating this very active scene.

