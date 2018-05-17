2018 Norfolk Greek Festival starts Thursday

NORFOLK Va. – Tidewater’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back starting May 17 at 11 a.m.

The Greek Festival is held annually on Granby Street at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The festival will include the traditional Greek cuisine, exciting Greek entertainment, arts and crafts, beautiful jewelry, tours of the Cathedral, and the very popular drive-thru.

Bring the whole family, admission and parking is free to the public.

The festival is Thursday through Sunday with varying hours.

Thursday 11:00am – 9:30pm

Friday/Saturday 11:00am-10:00pm

Sunday 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Every year 10% of net proceeds from the Annunciation Norfolk Greek Festival are donated back into the local community and directly benefit local non-profit organizations, youth groups and many other charities.

Outdoor stands will sell everything from Souvlaki to Loukoumades — all homemade in the flavorful tradition of Greek cuisine.

The food is available at the festival under the tents while listening to live music or indoors at the Hellenic Center. Take-out is also available.

For the drive-thru enter the circular drive in front of Cathedral from Granby Street.

For more information click here.