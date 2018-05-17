Crews working large business fire in Downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – Firefighters are working a large commercial fire at AJ Southern Insurance in the 200 block of N. Main Street Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:22 p.m. The Franklin and Hunterdale Fire Departments are currently on scene.

The cause of the fire is said to be electrical. Most of the downtown area is experiencing power outages.

Authorities have not said whether or not there are any injuries at this time.

People are asked to avoid Downtown Franklin due to streets being blocked off.

This is a developing story.

