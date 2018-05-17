Attorney won’t comment about racist-rant video as he heads into court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — An attorney caught on camera berating restaurant workers for speaking Spanish and threatening to call immigration agents on them had no comment on Thursday before he headed into a Queens court, according to WPIX.

Aaron Schlossberg has been identified by a slew of people online as the man shown in video.

A WPIX reporter asked Schlossberg if he anything to say about his newfound infamy. He did not respond and continued into the courtroom.

Another attorney was seen telling Schlossberg that he should be disbarred. The lawyer chuckled.

After I confronted Aaron, every lawyer and clerk in that waiting area commended me. One said “I’m glad you did that.” One attorney also went up to him and told him he should be disbarred. He chuckled. — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) May 17, 2018

Footage of Schlossberg's rant was posted online Tuesday. Since then, it's been viewed nearly 5 million times.

In the video, Schlossberg yells after saying he heard two employees at Madison Avenue’s Fresh Kitchen speaking Spanish. During the rant, he accuses the Spanish speakers of being undocumented immigrants.

“And my guess is that they’re not documented so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country,” he said. “If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money – I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here.”

Schlossberg is a New York business and commercial law attorney who practices in Midtown, about a block away from the restaurant.

Reviews for his firm, The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg Esq. P.L.L.C., plummeted to 1.1 stars on Google and 1 star on Yelp after the incident.

As of Thursday morning, Google appeared to be deleting the recent negative reviews, and Yelp stated it is monitoring the business’ page and removing comments related to the video.

“This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news,” Yelp’s statement read in part.

Also on Thursday, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said his office will be filing a grievance against Schlossberg, whose behavior has been caught on camera before.

After the initial video went viral, other footage of Schlossberg emerged showing him yelling at pro-Trump rallies. In another video, he allegedly shoved a pedestrian on the sidewalk then told him, "I'm a citizen here. You're not. You're an ugly, f---ing foreigner."