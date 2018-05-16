Yorktown bank robbery under investigation

YORKTOWN, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning at the Citizens and Farmers Bank in the 2800 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

The robbery occurred at 9:38 a.m.

Authorities are currently on scene and gathering details.

The sheriff’s office has released several surveillance pictures of the suspect, who is only being described as a white male at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with News 3 for updates.