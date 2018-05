VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Courthouse is being evacuated due to an incident that occurred around 9 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers tell News 3 the call came in as a suspicious package report.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said the building will be closed until further notice and are asking the public to avoid the area.

