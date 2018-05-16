Royal wedding merchandise: Tea towels, mugs and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, England — In just a few days, Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

But the happy couple aren't the only people excited for the big day.

On Wednesday, thousands of street vendors and visitors from around the world were already outside the castle’s walls.

Many people on the streets of Windsor had witnessed multiple royal weddings, from the recent 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding in 1986, to Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981.

Others were already saving their spots on the royal wedding procession route, which will take place immediately after the service before the reception.

For visitors looking for a souvenir, the most popular items being sold were commemorative mugs, flags and tea towels.

Authorities estimate that over 100,000 people will be in Windsor on Saturday.