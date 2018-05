NORFOLK, Va. – Two workers were injured during the installation of the Skystar Ferris Wheel at the Waterside District, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

It happened Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

Both workers were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Representatives from the construction company were on scene and helped Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews.

Officials say there is no danger of other falling parts.