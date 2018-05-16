Keel authenticated for future USS Montana submarine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Shipbuilding hosted a keel authentication ceremony for the next Virginia-class submarine Montana on Wednesday.

The future USS Montana (SSN 794) is the 21st submarine of the Virginia-class and the 10th that will be delivered by Newport News.

During the ceremony, the initials of the submarine’s sponsor, former Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, were welded onto a steel plate that will be permanently affixed to the submarine.

Mariah Gladstone, a young woman from the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, performed a Native American blessing of the ship.

Two of the crew members on the submarine hail from the state of Montana.

Construction on the submarine started in April 2015 and is expected to be delivered in late 2020.