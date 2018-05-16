× First Warning Forecast: Keep the rain gear handy!

We will continue with a soggy stretch of weather for the remainder of the week. Make sure you keep that rain gear handy!

Overcast with scattered showers into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be very mild with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas of patchy fog possible.

Another wet day on tap for Thursday. The entire day won’t be a washout, but we will see rain and storms at times. We’re not expecting any severe storms. The same pattern will pretty much carry into the weekend. We are getting a lot of moisture from an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast. Temperatures won’t be as warm, but it will feel very muggy. Highs in the upper 80s and low 70s.

The weather will start to improve on Monday, with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Most communities should see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Better chances for rain on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday is looking mostly dry, with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 2(Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

