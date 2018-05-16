Armed man found dead after barricading himself inside Chesapeake hotel room

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was found dead inside a Chesapeake hotel room on Tuesday night after barricading himself inside for several hours.

Chesapeake Police and Fire Department units were called to the hotel in the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard around 8 p.m. in reference to a naked man who had locked himself inside a room with the water running and the fire alarm activated.

Fire crews entered the hotel room because of the fire alarm and found the man inside the bathroom waving a butcher knife and speaking incoherently.

The fire crews then left the room and police officers began attempting to speak to the man.

After several hours of unsuccessful attempts, a SWAT team was called in. The SWAT team used a camera to look inside the hotel room, where they were able to see that the man was incapacitated.

Just before midnight, authorities made entry into the room and pronounced the man deceased. His cause of death is being investigated.

No other people were found inside the hotel room and no one else was injured or involved in the incident.

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Stay with News 3 for updates.