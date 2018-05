JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Virginia Marine Police are working a water rescue after a boating accident at Croaker Landing Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2 p.m.

Officials were advised that a boat overturned with two people inside. One person was located and taken to a local hospital.

James City County Police have not said if they are still looking for the other person.

