Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today, rain and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today but a soggy end to the week… Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s again this morning. Highs will warm into the upper 80s, almost 15 degrees above normal. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances. Winds will pick up today, southwest at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25+ mph.

Clouds will build in tonight as a stationary front to our north starts to slide south. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible but most areas will just see the extra clouds. Lows will return to near 70 and winds will begin to relax.

A stationary front is going to linger to our north for most of the week. The front is going to provide a runway for several areas of low pressure to move along. That means several opportunities for showers and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms and highs in the low 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 15th

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central VA, Southeast VA – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

Tropical Update

We are watching a non-tropical area of low pressure located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Although this system could still acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days, the low has not shown signs of increased organization during the past 24 hours.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

