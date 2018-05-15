Protecting the eyesight of children in the Summer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - While most adults know enough to protect their eyes from sun damage, we often forget to protect the eyesight of children. Dr. Steven Klein is a therapeutic optometrist and offers some vision health advice for parents. For more information visit www.zeiss.com/UVProtect.