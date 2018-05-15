Mental evaluation ordered for man who threatened to kill Rep. Scott Taylor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The man accused of threatening to kill Congressman Scott Taylor and his staff members has been ordered to undergo a mental competency review to determine whether he can stand trial.

Wallace Godwin was charged with threatening to murder or assault a U.S. official.

He reportedly threatened Taylor and two of Taylor’s staffers on March 22, saying, “I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this; I will just handle this myself,” referring to his frustration over marijuana legislation.

Court documents revealed it wasn’t Godwin’s first aggressive interaction with Rep. Taylor. In 2017, Godwin visited Rep. Taylor’s residence and interacted with him outside the home. He also visited the Virginia Beach office once before and yelled at congressional staff members.

Since his arrest, Godwin’s attorney asked the court to allow him to return home under the care and watch of his family, however, the judge ultimately decided the escalation in Godwin’s behavior over the past year was too much of a risk to allow him bond.

Godwin allegedly suffers from degenerative brain disease, dementia and a long list of medical problems that his attorney says has caused his behavior.

According to a court order filed May 14, Godwin has been ordered to undergo a mental competency review to determine whether he is suffering from a mental disease that may render him mentally incompetent to “understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense.”

The mental review must occur within the next 30 days.

If convicted, Godwin faces up to 10 years in prison.

RELATED:

Man accused of threatening Rep. Scott Taylor denied bond, behavior considered too much of a ‘risk’

Virginia Beach man reportedly threatened to kill Rep. Scott Taylor over pot policies

Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening to murder Rep. Scott Taylor