Man being questioned following deadly Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are questioning a man after a deadly shooting that happened in the 5500 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Police responded to a home Tuesday around 2:39 p.m. for a gunshot disturbance.

Once there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.