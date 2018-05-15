Local restaurant to throw birthday party in honor of musician Prince

NORFOLK, Va. – FM Restaurant is holding a special birthday celebration for famous musician Prince on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Prince, whose full name is Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park, his home and recording studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The cause of death was an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office. He was 57.

The party will have purple cupcakes, drink and food specials and classic Prince tunes all night long.

It will take place on June 7 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here to RSVP online for free entry. Without RSVP, there will be a $5 cover charge.