Local police departments honor fallen law enforcement officers

SUFFOLK, Va. – As hundreds of fallen officers are honored across the country, our local heroes are also being remembered right here at home.

In the last year, 129 officers have died in the line of duty, but at the ceremony 360 names were added to the Peace Officer’s Memorial in Washington D.C. 231 of those officers died in the line of duty in the past but have not yet been recognized.

A total of 21, 541 names are engraved into the wall, six of them were killed in North Carolina within the last year.

Since their creation, Suffolk Police have lost four officers in the line of duty. The death of the first fallen officer dates back to 1908. The most recent was in March 2005, but the community still gathers every year to make sure their legacy lives on.

Last week, hundreds of law enforcement officers left Chesapeake to go to Washington D.C. for the Law Enforcement United Ride to Remember. They made the 300 mile trek and arrived in time for National Police Week to begin.

Hampton PD held a dual service on Monday, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and those who have distinguished themselves in service to the community.

Here are some other memorial services around Hampton Roads: