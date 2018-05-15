Former Navy senior chief sentenced for $2 million fraud

NORFOLK, Va. – A former senior chief with the U.S. Navy was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for his involvement in a scheme that caused a $2.3 million loss to the Navy.

Court documents say 42-year-old Clayton Pressley III of Chesapeake conspired with two other people to form a sham government contracting firm in 2014. The company, referred to as “Firm G” in the documents, was formed to provide “inert training aids” to local Navy units despite not having the capability or intentions of providing the Navy with any supplies.

The documents say that Pressley and his co-conspirators manipulated the government procurement process to contract with themselves and signed fraudulent documents with the Navy, indicating that Firm G had delivered the product when it had not.

The conspirators then were said to have used legitimate vendors as intermediaries through which they would fraudulently subcontract business from the Navy to Firm G. Records say the Navy would pay Firm G through these intermediaries, and the conspirators would ultimately distribute the proceeds amongst themselves.