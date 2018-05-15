Author of Lose the Resume, Land the Job offers career advice for new grads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  According to Gary Burnison, author of the new book Lose the Resume, Land the Job, seeking their dream job may not fit with reality. Today’s graduates will work for nearly 30 different employers over their careers. Burnison says graduates should look at a potential job as a 12-18-month opportunity at which time they will then move on to another one.