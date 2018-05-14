Woman dies at hospital after two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 17 Monday evening, Virginia State Police say.

The crash happened on Carrollton Boulevard, north of Route 661 (Sugar Hill Road) in Isle of Wight County at 6:35 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of a 2002 Honda Civic, 50-year-old Souad El Hassani of Newport News, pulled out from Sugar Hill Road and turned right into the northbound lanes of Route 17 and into the path of a 2008 Nissan Titan, which caused the driver of the Nissan to hit Hassani’s vehicle.

Hassani was critically injured in the crash and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

The victim’s family has been notified of her death.

Neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be contributing factors for the crash.

