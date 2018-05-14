Virginia woman found dead on back deck; husband arrested for murder

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A King and Queen man is in custody, charged with the murder of his wife, according to CBS 6.

Bernie Lee Thompson, 58, was arrested Friday evening after sheriff’s deputies were called to his Court House Landing Road home, at about 6 p.m., for a reported shooting.

“On arrival deputies had a brief standoff with the male occupant of the residence,” a sheriff’s spokesperson posted on Facebook. “Mr. Thompson surrendered to deputies where he was taken into custody.”

When deputies entered the home, they found Thompson’ wife, 55-year-old Jo Ann D. Thompson.

“A female victim was discovered on the back deck of the residence with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson continued. “A juvenile child was present during the incident, the child was unharmed.”

Investigators have not yet released the nature of the relationship between the child and the Thompsons, nor have they commented on a motive.

Bernie Thompson was transported to a hospital where he underwent medical observation.

He has been charged with second degree murder, use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder, while being a parent, guardian, or a person responsible for the care of, a child under the age of 18 years of age, and committing a willful act or omission in the care of a child.

Thompson is being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.