Virginia Beach’s Mark Reynolds blasts two home runs in Nationals debut

PHOENIX, Ariz. – It seems that 34-year-old Mark Reynolds’ baseball career is completing the cycle. Drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2004, it wasn’t until 2007 that he would make his debut for the team. At that time, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was still leading the Diamondbacks’ scouting department.

Reynolds has made a few pit stops between then, and Washington, whom he signed with in April. Last night, it all came full circle for the Virginia Beach native.

In his debut for the Nats, Reynolds hit two home runs, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning. The Nationals won 6-4, and secured a four-game series sweep over the D-backs.

Reynolds played last season with the Rockies, but was not re-signed. The Nationals signed Reynolds to a minor-league deal in mid-April.

With Ryan Zimmerman being placed on the DL earlier this week, Reynolds was called up from Triple-A affiliate Syracuse, and made the most of the opportunity.

The Nationals are Reynolds eighth major league team.