Two more Hampton Roads Farm Fresh stores sold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Farm Fresh store locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News have been bought by Charlottesville based Neighborhood Grocery Holdings LLC (NGH).

NGH will acquire the Farm Fresh stores located at 799 Chimney Hill Shopping Center in Virginia Beach and 353 Chatham Drive in Newport News. Both transactions are expected to closed by the end of June.

The move comes after Farm Fresh’s parent company SUPERVALUE INC. announced in March that it would sell off 21 of its 38 stores as part of three separate agreements. The stores were sold for approximately $43 million in cash to Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division and Food Lion.

The group is also buying a Farm Fresh store location in Richmond, according to a press release for NGH.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know the community and tailoring the store’s product selection to its customers’ preferences with enhanced offerings and competitive pricing,” said Strumlauf, NGH’s managing director of operations. “We firmly believe the customers know best, and we’re looking forward to expanding our selection, adding more local products, and catering to their suggestions.”

NGH currently owns two independent grocery store chains in Central Virginia, Crozet Market and Market Street Market. The company said in a release that it will look to keep as many of the current store jobs as possible.

After the transaction in June, the store will still operate under the Farm Fresh name and brand. But a grand reopening well be schedule for the near future.

“Finding a buyer for this store was very important for us, and we’re thrilled that NGH will take ownership of this Farm Fresh location once the deal closes,” said Anne Dament, Executive Vice President, Retail, Marketing and Private Brands at SUPERVALU. “Long-time customers of this store will be able to continue enjoying many of the same Farm Fresh offerings they’ve come to love, including the ever-popular Farm Fresh fried chicken. This is a very good outcome for the employees and we’re thankful there will be new opportunities for them going forward.”